Miss Abaco World Unveils Six “Tropical Treasures” Contestants

The Miss Abaco World Committee officially unveiled the six contestants participating in the Miss World Abaco Pageant this year under the theme “Topical Treasures.” The event took place at Da Blue Hole Restaurant on Feb. 16.

Julieth Stuart-McCafferty, Miss Bahamas Organization’s (MBO) Abaco Pageant Director, greeted guests before calling on Molina Jeune-Pierre, Miss Bahamas Plus World, to deliver the welcome.

As the contestants luxuriously made their way down the red carpet in elegant black dresses and matching heels, they were accompanied by escorts. The audience members were entranced by the flawless appearance of the contestants as Stuart-McCafferty announced the names of the six beauties vying for the prestigious Miss Abaco World crown.

The contestants are: Alexis Denoye; Alexis Sawyer; Aliyah McPhee; Leslia McIntosh; Lorvincia Orvil; and Savannah Cooper. They made their way to the center stage to introduce themselves and share the issues they will address through the platforms they put forth.

Alexis Denoye, 17, attends S. C. Bootle High School. Her platform is women’s empowerment, and her goal is to encourage women to be anything they want to be. She would like to see support groups developed for women to share their ideas to see how they can help each other.

Alexis Sawyer, 19, is a graduate of St. Francis de Sales Catholics School. Her platform will address mental health in The Bahamas. She said there are many misconceptions about mental illness, and oftentimes people with the condition are ridiculed and do not receive the help they need.

Sawyer shared how emotional she became on a visit to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. As a result, she would like to see programs and fundraisers geared toward raising funds to assist those with mental illness.

Meanwhile, Aliyah McPhee, a 17-year-old student at Patrick J. Bethel High School, chose youth care as her platform. She wants to see the youth become more inspired to learn and participate more in educational experiences that are available to them. Upon graduation, her plans are to pursue a degree in education.

For Leslia McIntosh, 17, who attends S. C. Bootle High School, her mission is to address teenage pregnancy as her platform in the hopes that she can encourage other teens to accomplish their more important goals before limiting themselves to parenthood at a young age. Because teenage pregnancy is so prevalent, she wants to see a decrease in the rate of teen pregnancies in The Bahamas.

Seventeen-year-old Lorvincia Orvil is a student at Patrick J. Bethel High School, and her platform is Black Beauty. She explained that as a dark-skinned, black woman she has suffered from low self-esteem because of her complexion. In our society, Lorvincia said that those with lighter complexions are considered more beautiful than those who are darker. She joined the pageant to be a voice for those who have felt the same way as she has.

The final contestant was Savannah Cooper, 21, who graduated from S. C. Bootle High School. Saving Education for Youth in The Bahamas is her platform. While in high school, Cooper was very active as a member of her school’s Local Government Junior Council, Prefect Committee, and as an honour roll student.

Following their introductions, the contestants left the stage to mix and mingle with guests many of whom were their supporters.

On Feb. 19, 2018 Miss World Abaco contestants entered in their first Boot Camp, which is an intense training program that involves Toastmasters Table Topics sessions, and covers topics such as etiquette, self-esteem development, personal grooming, leadership and character building.

The next event scheduled for the Miss World Abaco Pageant is the Swimsuit and Top Model Competition, which takes place at Da Blue Hole Restaurant’s Sand Bar on March 11 at 3 p.m. The contestants will model tropical swimwear designs by the local fashion designer Hazel Sears of LEZAH DESIGNS.

The Costume Parade takes place on March 17 opposite Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to the Bahamas Government Complex. The Pageant Finale is scheduled for March 25 at a venue to be announced.

Last year, Miss World Abaco Sharonique Russell placed as first runner up in Miss World Bahamas Pageant.

For more information on the Miss World Pageant, contact Julieth Stuart-McCafferty, the Miss Bahamas Organization’s (MBO) Abaco Pageant Director at 1(242)533-2240; e-mail: juliethmccafferty@yahoo.com or visit http://www.abaco.missbahamas.net.

Neulessa Major, Travis McDonald and Raisa Hamilton are also part of the Miss World Abaco Pageant Committee this year.

