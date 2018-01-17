Home / Lifestyles / People / District Superintendent Retires
Pictured from left to right: Ruth Smith; Myrtis Russell; Erma Sawyer; Dr. Lenora Black; Dominique Russell (now District Superintendent); Malissa McIntosh; and Starlene Prenelus. Front row (l to r) Huel Moss; Christine White; Felamease Sawyer; and Sandy Edwards.

District Superintendent Retires

Having contributed 46 years to the field of Education in The Bahamas, Dr. Lenora Black retired as District Superintendent of the Abaco district this month.

Dr. Black became District Superintendent in 2007.

A private Farewell/Pre-Retirement Luncheon was held on Jan. 5 for Dr. Black, and she was joined by her colleagues at the Department of Education along with close family and friends.

The gathering was a time of reflection for those in attendance, and one of gratitude to Dr. Black for her valuable and immeasurable contributions to the Abaco community.

All the best to you in your future endeavours, Dr. Lenora Black. We salute you!

