Bodies Found

Police are investigating two badly decomposed bodies which were discovered shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, off the S.C. Bootle Highway in Abaco, police said.

Police received information that a body was seen in an area near Treasure Cay. When officers searched the area, they found two bodies in the bushes.

Both appeared to be male, police said. It is unclear how long the bodies were at the location.

Officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said police are unsure of the sex or identities of the victims and a team of officers from CDU in the capital are in Abaco assisting police with their investigations.

Police also could not confirm whether the individuals were murdered, and noted that autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

