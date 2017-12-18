WEB.com Golf Tour Returns to Abaco in January

The Abaco Club on Winding Bay to play host to second annual professional golf tournament

The 2018 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic returns to Abaco on January 18-24. The second annual Web.com Tour professional golf tournament will feature 132 players at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay.

“We are excited to return to Abaco for year two of this great tournament,” said bd Global’s Josh Franklin, Tournament Director of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. “Last year’s champion Andrew Landry went on to earn his spot on the PGA TOUR for 2018 and we expect another rising star to use this tournament as a launching pad to the next level.”

The schedule for tournament week is as follows:

-Thursday, Jan. 18 – First Pro-Am tournament

-Friday, Jan. 19 – Professional practice day

-Saturday, Jan. 20 – Second Pro-Am tournament, TIG Foundation youth clinic and VIP golf clinic

-Sunday, Jan. 21 – First-round of tournament play

-Monday, Jan. 22 – Second-round of tournament play

-Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Third-round of tournament play

-Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Fourth-round of tournament play

“We could not host a tournament of this magnitude without the support of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism,” Franklin said. “Tourism’s Virginia Kelly and Kendy Ferguson have been invaluable throughout the planning process and we could not ask for a better host resort than The Abaco Club on Winding Bay. We are excited for year two of what can be many great years to come for this tournament.”

Passes for this year’s tournament can be purchased in advance for $25 at www.greatabacoclassic.com or at the gate for $30 each. Each pass is good for access to all four tournament competition days.

bd Global, founded by Lexington-native Brooks Downing in 2012, will serve as the host organization for both events. The company currently manages numerous college basketball events across North America. It also will manage the season-opening tournament in Exuma the preceding week. Golf Channel will also once again broadcast all four days of tournament play in both Exuma and Abaco giving the worldwide audience a video postcard of the beauty of the Bahamas.

