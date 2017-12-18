Traffic fatality and Shooting Incident Mar First Week of December

The first weekend of December turned into a deadly one as two residents succumbed to injuries sustained during an accident on Forest Drive on December 2.

Police report that shortly before midnight, they were called to a traffic accident on Forest Drive, involving a black Nissan Silvia with three male passengers and a white 2003 Suzuki Van with a lone male driver.

Both vehicles received extensive damages. The driver of the Suzuki Van and one of the passengers in the Nissan Silvia succumbed to injuries and the other two passengers in the Nissan Silvia were airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

Police in Abaco are also investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the same day in the Central Abaco area.

Reports are that shortly before 11am officers, while on mobile patrol in the area of Don McKay Blvd., were alerted to gunshots heard in the area.

Upon making further inquiries, officers discovered that a male was shot in his leg. A 19-year-old male of Coopers Town, Abaco was later arrested and is assisting police with their investigation into this matter.

