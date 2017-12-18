FHA Junior Junkanoo Group Pays Tribute to Music Royalty

The award winning Forest Heights Academy Junior Junkanoo took to the streets of Nassau again this year under the theme of “Music Royalty.” Large colourful banners and outfits highlighted pop sensations such as (The Artist Formerly Known As) Prince, Michael Jackson as well as homegrown legend Ronnie Butler.

The FHA administration noted the effort the students, faculty and volunteers put in over the past eighteen months to prepare for the Junkanoo Rush. They also wished to thank the community for their tremendous outpouring of support.

Though weather caused some scheduling conflicts, the FHA group paraded with high energy and enthusiasm.

What Do You Think?