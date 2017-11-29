Free Clinic Spays & Neuters 75 Animals in Moore’s Island

A first time event took place recently on Moore’s Island. Abaco Shelter together with Royal Potcake Rescue and support of BAARK conducted a free spay and neuter clinic at the Moore’s Island Burial Society building (generously donated by the Burial Society) in New Bight. The attending vets were Dr. Chante Wildgoose and Dr. Deyanza Hanna of Freeport.

Getting everyone and all the supplies there was no easy feat. The BAARK truck packed with traps and crates was shipped from Nassau via mail boat, supplies such as more traps and crates, tents, food and other supplies were shipped by mail boat from Sandy Point and volunteers flew by charter airplane at their own expense. The payoff however was great; a total of 75 animals were spayed or neutered, 55 dogs and 20 cats.

The residents of Moore’s Island were awesome, very kind and appreciative and took full advantage of the opportunity to have their pets spayed or neutered.

A big thank you to all who helped make this undertaking a success.

The fall Marsh Harbour Clinic is scheduled for December 8 – 10 at Friends of the Environment on Pole Line Rd. in Marsh Harbour. These services are free to the public and funded purely by donations. To support their efforts by making a donation you can do so by going to their webpage at www.abacoshelter.org and clicking the donation button or giving a check made out to Pop’s Shelter to any one of their volunteers.

