Abaco Science Alliance Conference to be Held January 3-6

Every two years, Friends of the Environment (FRIENDS) brings together researchers who work in The Bahamas to share new information on the Bahamian environment, policies, management, and education.

Unlike other conferences, the Abaco Science Alliance Conference (ASAC) is designed for the general public. The projects being discussed are making significant scientific contributions to the country, but we want the community to know how useful these projects are to us, and how they impact our everyday lives. So expect to hear presentations without a lot of scientific jargon.

Thanks to sponsorship by Aliv, conference registration for all community members is free. Transportation assistance is also being provided for local high schools to attend.

There is a very exciting line up of presentations covering topics such as: whales and dolphins, using drones for research, Bahamian fisheries, mangroves, citizen science, bats, and turtles. Plus, there will be a soft opening for the Bahamas’ first Natural History Museum. FRIENDS hopes you will join them.

Wednesday January 3rd – Welcome Reception and Soft Opening of the Bahamas’ First Natural History Museum at Friends of the Environment

Thursday January 4th – FREE Educational talks and poster presentations, 9am – 3pm, New Vision Ministries

Friday January 5th – FREE Educational talks and poster presentations, 9am – 3pm, New Vision Ministries

Saturday January 6th – Optional field trips, limited space, some fees for transportation may apply.

FRIENDS would like to thank our community partners for helping with the event: Antiquities, Monuments, and Museum Corporation, JS Johnson, The Abaco Chamber of Commerce, and The Abaconian.

For a more detailed schedule and more information, please visit: www.friendsoftheenvironment.org

What Do You Think?