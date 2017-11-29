19th Annual Big Hill Boxcart Derby Crowns New Queen

The 19th Annual Big Hill Boxcart Derby was held on Elbow Cay on November 25, 2017. According to the organizers it was a huge success that benefitted Hope Town Primary School, Abaco Swim Club and Hope Town Junior Sailing.

This year had the largest amount of junior participants in the Derby’s history with eleven junior participants – outnumbering even the senior racers.

This year’s “King of the Hill” was actually a queen – Ryan Knowles, in the junior division, won overall.

Dwayne Wallas in the “HG Christie-mobile” took first place in the Sr. Slalom and second place in Sr. Downhill. Brady Cobb, piloting the “Melesi,” took first in the Sr. Downhill with Jack Davis in the “Raging Flames” earning third place.

Teddy Ziskind, sporting a Star Wars theme, took the Showmanship Award. Second Place Showmanship was won by Kyle Albury during his Boxcart Derby debut.

As the overall winner, the Junior Category was swept by Ryan Knowles – also piloting the “HG Christie-mobile.” She took first place in the Jr. Downhill and Slalom. Maitland Lowe pulled into a close second and was followed in third place be Blake Cash.

Perfect weather greeted the spectators and racers that day. Over 600 burgers made their way off the grill throughout the day’s action.

Organizers could not have done it without generous support of the Abaco community and corporate sponsors. Over thirty businesses donated and sponsored the event. Organizers offered special thanks to the primary sponsors: HG Christie, BTC, Firefly Resort, Cracker Ps, Fredericks Agency, Abaco Petroleum, and Abaco T-Shirt & Design.

The 20th Annual Boxcart Derby is scheduled for November 24, 2018.

