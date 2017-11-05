Author Pens “Isle of Deceit” as an Abaco Island Mystery

When Donald Whitman semi-retired, he expected to kick back and enjoy his lakeside retreat, but soon found himself deep into writing financial and medical thrillers. He has now released his third novel, Isle of Deceit.

Drugs, arson, murder and island charm carry the compelling novel which features Martin, who retires to a cay on the beautiful Abaco Islands to start a new chapter in his life. However, the tranquil charms of island life can’t stop the shark instinct that made him such a formidable real estate developer. A huge development is coming to the island, and Jim is enticed to take part.

“I always loved reading and wanted to write, but when I began the first book, Fatal Healing which is about a pharmaceutical company that starts a disease because it has the cure, I was hooked.” says Whitman.

Donald Whitman is a native of Albany, Georgia. After graduating college, he began a career in real estate re-development and management, with re-building projects including six story hotels and large apartment communities as well as single family homes. He and his brother own two homes in the Abacos.

One Amazon.com reader says, “Best book yet by Donald Whitman! The descriptions of Island life in the Bahamas were fantastic and had me wanting to book a flight and head that way! The drama that unfolds and the suspense that builds made it hard to put down. I finished this book quickly and look forward to reading more from Whitman!”

The books are available online on Amazon.com and other booksellers. https://www.amazon.com/Isle-Deceit-Donald-Whitman/dp/1545213526/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1507806768&sr=8-1&keywords=Isle+of+deceit

