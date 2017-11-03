Sweat it Out: Set Up Your Day to Go Smoothly

You’re probably asking what this has to do with a “Health and Fitness” column. But this is a topic that greatly affects our overall wellness.

Far too many of us wake up each day feeling grumpy and unsatisfied. Each day feels like a chore. We hate to get up and go to work. We count down hour in the day and every day until Friday.

But what if we could make a few changes that would perhaps make our days go a little better?

What I am about to suggest is not a “one size fits all” kind of routine. But instead, I am offering a few suggestions that could possibly help us to feel better, and perhaps make our days a little more pleasing.

Set your alarm for a few minutes earlier than you have to get up. I know you’re wondering how is less sleep going to make you feel better? But think about it, don’t the days you’re not in a rush seem to go a little better?

While we are on this topic, go to bed earlier. I think we would all agree that when we get the right amount of sleep for our bodies, our day seems to go better. Each person needs a different amount of sleep, so I am not going to tell you to get eight hours of sleep every night. You know the amount of sleep that works best for you; do your best to get that amount.

Set your intention for the day. When you wake up, do what you have to do to get yourself in the mood that you would like to carry throughout your day with you. This is a great time to pray, read your Bible, listen to a podcast or music. Start your day doing something that puts you in a better mood.

Eat a nourishing and satisfying breakfast. You will find that eating healthier food will put you in a better mood as your day goes on. Take your time. Eat it slowly. Enjoy your coffee or tea. Start thinking of this time as your “refueling” time for the day.

Find something to be thankful for. This can be included in setting an intention for the day. If we can set our minds on thankfulness, blessings, and positivity first thing in the morning, we are more likely to carry those kinds of thoughts throughout our day.

Move your body. Not everyone has the most energy in the mornings, but you will find that on the days that you wake up early enough to go for a walk or do a workout, that your day will go better. Exercise gives you endorphins, which are the “happiness hormone.” Getting those bad boys going early in the morning will keep you in a better mood throughout your day. You will also find that when exercising in the morning, fewer excuses get in the way.

Avoid social media. Yes, I said it. If you find that your social media is filled with negativity, complaints, and drama, it’s best to avoid it. You do not need to start your day by getting sucked into the negativity.

There is an old saying, “Your day will go the way the corners of your mouth turn.” If you can find the things that put you in a better mood first thing in the morning, you will most likely have a better day.

