MHVFD Hosts Grillout Fundraiser

On Oct 28 Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fired & Rescue hosted a fundraiser on the fire dept. grounds. Burgers, hot dogs, sodas and sweets were on offer as youngsters got to ride in one of the fire engines.
