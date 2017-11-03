Home / Lifestyles / MHVFD Hosts Grillout Fundraiser

MHVFD Hosts Grillout Fundraiser

Bradley Albury 17 hours ago

On Oct 28 Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fired & Rescue hosted a fundraiser on the fire dept. grounds. Burgers, hot dogs, sodas and sweets were on offer as youngsters got to ride in one of the fire engines.

