Bronze at BSF Round Robin Tournament

Abaco Championship Winners 5 Star Ag and Turf Bulldogs and Abaco Groceries Diamond Dollz travelled to the Bahamas Softball Federation’s Rozina Taylor National Round Robin & Championships in New Providence from Oct. 27-30 to represent the island of Abaco.

On Day 1, in Game 1 against Andros Navigators, the Diamond Dollz edged away with one run to beat them on Oct. 27. The score was 7-6. The Bulldogs also managed to score one run over the BTC Blazers out of Grand Bahama to beat them 4-3 in the men’s game.

An official Opening Ceremony at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex was also held that night.

Day Two brought tremendous losses for both the Dollz and Bulldogs. New Providence’s C&S Hitmen won 9-0 over the Bulldogs, while the Sunshine Auto Lady Wildcats of New Providence beat the Dollz: 10-0.

On to the playoffs, the Wildcats out-performed the Dollz, but this time the score settled at 7-5. In the men’s game, the Bulldogs won by forfeiture over the Blue Water Jets of Eleuthera. The Blazers returned to win 6-3 over the Hitmen, and the Bulldogs enjoyed a victorious sweep over Andros beating them: 13-2.

The Blazers accumulated another win by default over the Jets, while the Hitmen beat the Bulldogs in a close game: 2-0.

Entering the Bronze Medal round on Day 3, the Blazers beat the Bulldogs to face the Hitmen for the national championship title. The Wildcats shut down the Dollz to win 11-3. Despite this loss, this was the first time the Diamond Dollz made it to the BSF Round Robin championship game to place second in the nation.

