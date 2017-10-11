Police Officers Conduct Walk-a-Bout in Downtown Marsh Harbour

Police officers of the Marsh Harbour Police Station patrolled downtown Marsh Harbour on Sept. 27. According to Chief Supt. Kevin Mortimer, they visited business owners to address any concerns they may have during their walk-a-bout. He said there was mention of one or two “undesirables” suffering from mental illnesses found hanging around some of the businesses.

Chief Supt. Mortimer was accompanied by Supt. Wilson Delancy; Inspector Mario Murphy; ASP Ann Neilly; Inspector Deanza Cash; Corporal Niiokai Smith; and WPC Shayna Dean. Noting that it had been a good morning for the officers, Chief Supt. Mortimer was eager to continue their patrols, and pledged that the patrols would become part of an ongoing exercise of their policing initiatives.

