Man Dies in Abaco Traffic Accident

Via RBPF

Police in Abaco are investigating a traffic accident that has left a 31-year man dead on Friday 6th October 2017.

Reports are that around 5:00pm, a man was driving his Buick Regal vehicle on S.C. Bootle Highway near Treasure Cay, when he lost control of his vehicle and crash into rock mound on the side of the road. During the ordeal the man was ejected from his vehicle and landed on the Highway. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

