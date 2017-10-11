Home / Featured / BPL Floats LNG for Wilson City Plant

BPL Floats LNG for Wilson City Plant

Timothy Roberts 6 days ago Featured, Local Leave a comment 40 Views

According to a Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) board member speaking at the Abaco Business Outlook at the Abaco Beach Resort on September 28 the power company is considering converting the Wilson City plant on Abaco to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, instead of a diesel facility

Whitney Heastie said BPL realizes that it makes “business sense” to utilize LNG at the Abaco plant.

“There are a lot of proposals on the table that we are looking at today. That is something we intend to do here in the short term,” said Heastie.

He noted that a number of power outages which occurred across Abaco in late July and early August were a result of a “series of tests” at the Wilson City power station.

BPL said it was “necessary” to conduct the tests as it seeks to “improve reliability and system stability”.

Heastie also said that consumers would soon hear more about advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) in the coming months.

He explained that with AMI, “you will know, when you turn on that air conditioner, how much power that air conditioner is drawing”.

He added that one of the things AMI facilitates is pre-paid metering, allowing consumers to pay for electricity in advance.

“What the power company has recognized is that it spends a lot of time, money and effort that is costing businesses and homeowners, to maintain the infrastructure and people that goes along with that to have manual meter reading.

“It (AMI) is a product that allows the power company to turn on and turn off your power from anywhere in the world.

“It is an apparatus that allows the company to see what is going on in your home or in your business from anywhere in the world.”

What Do You Think?

comments

Tags

About Timothy Roberts

Timothy Roberts

Timothy had his first venture into Journalism just months after graduating from Queen’s College in Nassau taking his first job with The Tribune in 1991 leaving in 1992 for other pursuits.

During his time in Nassau he diversified his experiences working as a warehouse manager, locksmith and computer technician before returning to Abaco, a place he has always considered home, in 1999.

He joined the staff of The Abaconian in 2001 doing graphic design and writing an opinion article called Generally Speaking and after a brief time away, returned to The Abaconian in 2010 as a reporter, graphic designer and computer technician.

Check Also

14th Abaco Business Outlook: “Breaking Barriers: Promoting Success”

Joan Albury and her team at The Counselllors Ltd. (TCL Group) spearheaded the 14th Annual …

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2017, All Rights Reserved