Softball playoffs Continue During September

The Abaco Softball Association’s (ASA) Playoffs continued on Sept. 15 with a game between the Latema Boys Constructionairs and the Divine Construction Sharks. Holding the hot bat for the Constructionairs was Right Fielder Daniel Adams and Centerfielder Troy Bullard, who both went 2-for-3 with 22B and three RBIs.

Oscar “Togo” Rolle of the Constructionairs was the winning pitcher racking up eight strikeouts. Wayne “Speedy” Reckley went 3-for-3 with 22B and one home run for the Sharks. The Constructionairs scored 11 runs, while the Sharks scored four runs. This win gave the Constructionairs a 2-0 lead.

On Sept. 16, the Sharks faced the Constructionairs once again. This time Deniro McIntosh was the star player for the Sharks going 3-for-4 with 21B, 13B and four RBIs. Javano Culmer was the winning pitcher delivering a whopping 14 strikeouts for the Sharks. The hot batter for the Constructionairs was Nigel Bootle Jr. who went 3-for-4, with 22B, one home run and four RBIs.

The long-awaited women’s championship games began on Sept. 22 with the Abaco Groceries Diamond Dollz vs. the Lady Destroyers. The Diamond Dollz proved while they hold the Abaco women’s championship title by sweeping the Destroyers with 18 runs. The Destroyers accumulated three runs.

Second Baseman Rhonda Penn Eldon of the Diamond Dollz went 3-for-3 with 22B, 11b and 6 RBIs. The winning pitcher was Tracey Albury with eight strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Destroyers’ pitcher Laquina Nesbitt went 2-for-2 with 22B and two RBIs.

In the second game of the night, anticipation was at an all-time high for the Constructionairs and the Sharks as they took to the field to play their fourth playoff game. This game would determine if Game 5 would need to be played in the best-of-five playoff series, so that the winning team would advance to the Abaco championship round.

Although the Sharks threatened to close the gap as the innings wound down, the Constructionairs maintained their lead to beat them 16 to 8. Shortstop Nigel Bootle Jr. went 3-for-4 with 22B, 13B and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Tyler “Josey Wales” Russell was the winning pitcher dishing out nine strikeouts to the Sharks. Jason Scott, pitcher for the Sharks, went 2-for-3 with 12B, one home run and two RBIs.

The Constructionairs have now advanced to the Abaco championship round with a 3-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Diamond Dollz faced off with the Lady Destroyers in their second championship game of the weekend on Sept. 23. The Destroyers managed to score only two runs as the veteran team went on to a second victory to beat them: 16-2.

Third Baseman Monique “Hazel” Smith went 3-for-4 with 22B, 13B and five RBIs. Winning Pitcher Cliffenia Smith delivered an astounding 10 strikeouts for the Dollz. Holding the hot bat for the Destroyers was Julie Dawkins who went 2-for-2 with 21B and one RBI. The Dollz hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series against the Lady Destroyers.

On Wednesday night, the 5 Star Ag and Turf Bulldogs were scheduled to play the Nagico Insurance Sluggers for their third playoff game. The Abaconian will post those results and any additional softball updates in our next publication.

The teams to win the Abaco championship round for the men and women will go on to represent Abaco at the Bahamas Softball Federation (BSF) National Round Robin Championships on Oct. 27 to 29 in New Providence at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

