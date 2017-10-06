New Culvert System Helps Restore Little Abaco Creeks

A culvert system connecting the settlements of Little Abaco (Wood Cay, Cedar Harbour, Fox Town, etc.) and Great Abaco appears to be nearing completion.

The Little Abaco project was amended to be a culvert and not a full bridge with Waugh Construction awarded the contract in September 2016. Though no official word has been given regarding its completion it seems to be functional and acting as intended – opening up the creek system that serves as important fish breeding grounds. The creek had been bisected by a road prior to installing the culverts. Above: water flowing freely beneath the “bridge.” Photo by Bill Lyman.

What Do You Think?