Law Firm Adopts Donates Computers to CAPS

Higgs & Johnson Counsel and Attorneys-at-Law, a prominent law firm in The Bahamas, adopted Central Abaco Primary School (CAPS) on Sept. 19.

Ten computers were also donated to the school.

Representing the law firm was Stephen Melvin, partner assigned to Abaco, and the firm’s Real Estate & Development practice group, along with Cheryl Cooke, office administrator for their Abaco location.

According to Melvin, Higgs & Johnson’s primary focus is education.

“This is our first time adopting a school outside of New Providence,” Melvin explained. “We did our investigations, too, and we found that this school was ready and in need, so we could see that the computers would be utilized in an amazing way here.”

Principal Beatrice Moxey was presented with a cheque that would cover the purchase of the computers through Abaco Computer Services. During the presentation, Principal Moxey was accompanied by Keva McIntosh, vice principal; Kirsten Musgrove, senior mistress; and Dannica Martin, senior mistress.

Principal Moxey thanked Melvin and Cooke on behalf of the staff and students of the school.

“We are more than elated to receive such a donation from Higgs & Johnson law firm, and I want you to know that these [computers] will be well used at this institution,” she expressed.

Principal Moxey added that the donation is a great help to CAPS because their plan was to obtain computers and projectors for each grade level to incorporate whiteboard technology that would enhance learning in the classroom.

BTC has also partnered with the school to provide Internet service, which will greatly assist the teachers. Additionally, Moxey said there is a lab that is used for the school’s Tune into Reading program, which is a computer-based reading improvement program that helps students develop essential reading skills. The program was introduced through a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and corporate sponsors.

According to the law firm’s Web site, Higgs & Johnson knows all too well that “one’s life is dependent on the quality of his or her education.” For more than a decade, the firm has provided the H&J Excellence in Teaching Award as a part of the Bahamas Ministry of Education’s Teacher of the Year Programme. As a cash prize, the award also recognizes educators who exemplify excellence in the teaching profession and leadership development.

Over the years, Higgs & Johnson has assisted many organizations like Rotary International, Links International and Special Olympics Bahamas, and the firm has contributed to the Lyford Cay Foundation through its programmes that further the education of Bahamian students.

Lastly, Higgs & Johnson is well known for lending assistance to charity fundraising, hurricane relief efforts and beach beautification projects. Oscar Johnson is Higgs and Johnson’s global managing director.

