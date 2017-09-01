Suspected Suicide at Elbow Cay Lighthouse

Police in Abaco are investigating the death of a 41 year old male resident of Hope Town, Abaco, on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Reports are that shortly before 10:00am, police were called to the Hope Town Light House, where the lifeless body of a male was found unresponsive on the premises. The body was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic and pronounced dead by doctor. Foul play is not suspected at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are actively investigating this matter.

