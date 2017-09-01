Community Mourns for Local Boy Missing at Sea

On August 23, 2017, fifteen year old Dillon Albury left his home shortly before 8pm to visit a friend. Dillon left in his boat, a 15’ white Boston Whaler, to run a short distance from Marsh Harbour’s harbour to Pelican Shores. He would not reach his destination.

Later that evening, and early the next morning, news spread across social media as panicked family members and friends pleaded for help. The community answered and many locals as well as visitors went out into the Sea of Abaco to search for signs of the missing boy. Volunteers were joined by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The whaler was found on August 24 with the steering wheel broken.

The search continued on August 25 with no results and resumed Sunday, August 26 when items were recovered that concluded the search.

The cause of Dillon being thrown from his boat is not known.

Dillon was well known in the community with a large family and many friends. He was heavily involved in the local softball league – playing for the 5 Star Ag and Turf Bulldogs. He could often be found helping at his family business – K&S Auto.

The tragedy of the loss of this young man has rocked the Abaco community.

