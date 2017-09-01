Home / Business / Abaco Chamber Meets with Rotary Club
Rotarian Carrie Lowe (left) pinning Chamber of Commerce President Vado Bootle after speaking with the Rotary Club.

Abaco Chamber Meets with Rotary Club

Bradley Albury 2 weeks ago Business Leave a comment 18 Views

On August 21 the Abaco Chamber of Commerce was invited by the Rotary Club of Abaco to make a presentation and fellowship with the Club members. Chamber president Vado Bootle was joined by several other members of the Abaco Camber – including Rotarian members who are a part of the Chamber.

Bootle spoke to the Rotary Club about the goals of the Chamber including its outreach to businesses across Abaco. He touted the quarterly meet and greets the Chamber hosts as great networking events and mentioned that the Chamber has been active in organizing workshops and advocating for Abaconian businesses.

Bootle also proposed a cleanup campaign with the Rotary Club of Abaco and other community stakeholders. Bootle noted that a clean island was more conducive to business – especially real estate but also more generally.

What Do You Think?

comments

Tags

About Bradley Albury

Bradley Albury
Editor-in-Chief of The Abaconian.

Check Also

Fire Destroys Beloved Convenience Store

A fire raged throughout Roderick’s Convenience Store in the early morning hours of Aug. 15, …

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2017, All Rights Reserved