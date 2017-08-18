Visitor Discovers Message in a Bottle from Portuguese Author

Beachcomber Jean Logan of Alexandria, Va. was walking on Ocean Beach in front of the Coco Bay Cottages on Green Turtle Cay on July 14 around 4 p.m. to collect trash when she happened upon a fascinating discovery.

Instead of trash, she found treasure.

Nestled in the sand was a bottle containing a message from Rui Marcelino, an author from Portugal.

“It was an extremely cool thing for me to find,” Jean remarked. “I was very excited when I found it, and I still am. I am so happy I found the bottle; it’s one of my best finds ever (right up there with the old metal buoy on the reef in Mombasa).”

Written in English and Portuguese, the message in the bottle read: This message was launched from Cape St. Vincent. Another was also lying to the sea from Cape Carvoeiro. We will see that the two routes intersect; as far as the sea takes them. These paths will define what to write. I thank whoever finds this message please let me know the location, date and time at which it was found, by email: rdf.marcelino@gmail. Or by phone: +351967815929. Thank you. Portugal, 29 June 2016. RUI MARCELINO. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rui-Marcelino/757343107641936? fref = ts.

The bottle that Jean found travelled from Cape St. Vincent, while the other was released at Cabo Carvoeiro (Cape of Coal), which lies on the Atlantic coast, along the westernmost point of the Peniche peninsula. However, Rui has not heard about the whereabouts of the bottle launched from Cabo Carvoeiro.

Jean contacted Rui via e-mail later fulfilling his request that she take a photo of the original location of the bottle. Jean’s friend Teri Campbell took a picture of her and another friend Meghan when they returned to the site because Jean had been alone when she found the bottle and had no camera. Later, Jean took the bottle and notes back to Virginia for safekeeping, and although the notes are not as pristine as when they came out of the bottle, they are still in good shape all things considered.

“My intention, as I mentioned in the message, was to meet the route that the bottle would do, because I have conceived a book I want to write soon based on this approach in a story that I already had in my mind for some time – a story that already has enriched a lot with what is happening,” Rui explained. “This is the message: we want to get to know the route effected by the bottle that carries her, in order to obtain guidance for an episode that I intend to create in the second volume of my book, ‘A Lifetime.’ Because the sea is one of the important elements in the development of the action that I intend to write.”

Jean is hopeful that the ensuing book will ultimately translated into English, so she is keeping her fingers crossed.

“This has been and is still truly an extraordinary experience in an age when everyone gets frustrated if they can’t reach someone within a second or two,” Jean continued. “I like this old fashioned way of communicating! It really brings nature into the equation.”

According to Rui, it was the first time he had ever sent a message in a bottle.

“I sent two bottles to different places in the Portuguese coast and didn’t tell anyone that I did. Just now, after having been found, I informed my family and my friends. They were very excited, as I [am], of course,” he said.

As an author, Rui’s books are often adventurous but little did he know when he embarked upon this project that he would be a part of such an adventure in the making.

“I’m a writer, and I have five books published, but have not yet translated to English. My books are novels/fiction, with stories that have pleased a lot of readers because in addition to the exciting stories and something adventurous I plan to [influence] the readers with positive attitudes, who are looking on the bright side of life and refuse to pay attention to the bad things [that are] always happening.

Rui is overjoyed that his bottle is generating more interest than he could ever imagine when he launched it out to sea. He forwarded copies of the documents that were placed in the bottle to The Abaconian; however he said that the originals hold more interest obviously because they survived 380 days at sea.

Meanwhile, Jean feels lucky to have discovered Green Turtle Cay while working on an ocean issue in 2004. One of their partners was Reef Relief, which was based at the Captain Roberts House in New Plymouth.

“My friend, DeeVon Quirolo, was one of the leaders of the organization, and she was visiting Washington in early July 2004. I told her I needed to find an island to go to, and she said ‘go to Green Turtle!’” she recounted. “So I did, and it is one of those events in life that really shape your path. I have been back every year since and plan to keep that up.”

