Poor Customer Service

The second most aggravating and annoying thing behind the constant power outages is that when I call to be sure they know we are out and they do not answer their phone. I just want to confirm they know we are out and get some idea as to when they “guess” it might be restored.

Here’s to another morning shot in the keester because we can’t get our boat off the lift.

Third world countries have more reliable electricity than the Abacos!

-Don Hunt

Second Home Owner

Property Tax Payer

Customs Duty Payer

VAT Payer

BEC Customer

