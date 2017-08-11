Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Poor Customer Service

Poor Customer Service

Press Release 1 week ago Letters to the Editor Leave a comment 35 Views

The second most aggravating and annoying thing behind the constant power outages is that when I call to be sure they know we are out and they do not answer their phone. I just want to confirm they know we are out and get some idea as to when they “guess” it might be restored.

Here’s to another morning shot in the keester because we can’t get our boat off the lift.

Third world countries have more reliable electricity than the Abacos!

 

-Don Hunt

Second Home Owner

Property Tax Payer

Customs Duty Payer

VAT Payer

BEC Customer

What Do You Think?

comments

Tags

About Press Release

Check Also

The Work of The Abaco Shelter

Dear Editor, Please allow us space to comment on a topic that was raised at …

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2017, All Rights Reserved