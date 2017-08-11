Local Eyes Division I Offers

Young D’Andre Vilmar, now graduated from Roman Catholic High, is poised and ready to begin the next chapter of his life as he continues to work on his academics while honing his basketball skills.

Despite a setback, which D’Andre labelled a blessing in disguise; he is now fully recovered from ACL surgery and ready to continue his development.

The six-foot, four-inch guard said “I feel like the injury was the best thing that could happen to me at this time; it gave me a chance to sit back and focus on other aspects of the game. It made me more in tune and in focus to get back.”

As far as his injury goes he said, “I feel great right now.”

As he moves beyond high school, and readies himself for the choice of college for his future, D’Andre will be attending Redemption Christian Academy in Northfield, Massachusetts where he further prepare academically and hopes to be able to see a few more offers.

Currently he has received Division I offers from the University of Oklahoma, Colorado State, Long Beach State and University at Buffalo.

D’Andre says he plans to Major in Communications and wants to make it through College to show “everyone back home that it’s possible; I feel like they need to see someone do it first, then more people will seek to chase their dream as well.”

He added that if he makes it to the NBA that he would “be a hometown hero and inspire others.”

He said his advice to young people chasing their dreams is to “Stay prayerful and know that it’s not easy; you got to work despite what everybody else tells you. You have to block out the negativity and work despite what everyone else is telling you.

“There’s going to be a lot of people trying to bring you down telling you “you can’t do this” so you have to stay prayerful. Work every day and stay persistent.”

In 2016 D’Andre had a productive offseason on various AAU summer circuits, and the Abaco native helped his team capture the 2016 PIAA Class 4A title with a 73-62 win over the Allderdice Dragons.

In the offseason that year he participated with coach Darrell Sears’ Jaguars at various tournaments, including the the Big Foot Hoops Las Vegas Classic presented by Hal Pastner in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Texas Hoops Great American Shootout in Duncanville, Texas.

D’Andre left Abaco in the sixth grade when he moved to live with his uncle in Delaware for a better opportunity at excelling in the sport.

He credits his family’s vision for the position he finds himself in at the current moment.

With Bahamian basketball players Buddy Hield and DeAndre Ayton garnering national attention, Vilmar said he expects to continue that momentum when he gets the opportunity.

He said he is grateful to God first and for his family, and the sacrifices and support they have shown for him over the years. He also said a special thanks to his family in Jersey who took him in over the last four years, “They took a big part in my development and me growing as a man.”

What Do You Think?