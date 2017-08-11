Home / Lifestyles / BEP Foundation Donates to Elbow Reef Lighthouse Society

The Elbow Reef Lighthouse Society (ERLS) gave a big “thank you” to the Bahamian Environment Protection (BEP) Foundation and its Directors Charles & Ariane de La Baume and Camille Rochat for their very kind donation of $5,000.

Shown left to right are ERLS team members: Lisa Ballard, Phyllis Drori, Kent LeBoutillier, BEP-Foundation’s Camille Rochat, Charles de La Baume, Ariane de La Baume, and Kelly Delancy, Anthropologist with the National Museum of the Bahamas,  ERLS team members: Lory Kenyon, DP Patterson, and Adrianna McPhee of AMMC.  If you would also like to help ERLS “keep the light on”, you may do so by visiting and learning more at their website: www.elbowreeflighthousesociety.com

