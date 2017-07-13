Record Year for Green Turtle Cay “Cheeseburger in Paradise” Event

By Joanne Feinstein

Abacobuzz.com

It was another successful year for the Cheeseburger in Paradise Event held on Fiddle Cay, with an estimated attendance of nearly 3,000 cheeseburger loving partygoers.

On June 30, 2017 Fiddle Cay was home to thousands of cheeseburgers, hotdogs, margaritas, beers, and rum drinks given out all for free. This event is one of the biggest in the area every year, and it would not be possible without the donations and sponsorships of the amazing array of businesses that take part. The event raised $40,000 – over twice the amount of money from 2016 which is an amazing accomplishment for this community sponsored, charity event.

As is the case every year, all the money raised at the Cheeseburger in Paradise event goes to the Amy Roberts Primary School, the Volunteer Fire Department, and The Historical Foundation; all of which are located right on Green Turtle Cay. It is truly an event where the community gets together to raise money for some of the most valuable organizations on Green Turtle Cay.

Don’t be sad if you missed out on this year’s event, they have already scheduled next year’s Cheeseburger in Paradise Event for Tuesday, July 3, 2018, so mark your calendars now so you don’t miss the best party in the Bahamas.

