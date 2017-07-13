Home / Sports / Bulldogs and Sharks Face Off During Independence Weekend
5 Star Ag & Turf Bulldogs playing against the Divine Construction Sharks on July 8 at the Murphy Town Ball Field.

Canishka Alexander 7 days ago Sports

The Abaco Softball Association’s scheduled games for July 7-8 did not go as planned in light of many activities planned in observance of Bahamas Independence Day festivities. Nevertheless, the 5 Star Ag & Turf Bulldogs and Divine Construction Sharks showed up to play their game on Saturday evening.

It was neck-and-neck for both teams starting off with the score only one or two runs apart in the first set of innings. Lyle “Big Boy” Sawyer delivered numerous strikeouts during the game, and with him at the helm the Bulldogs edged away to beat the Sharks: 9-2.

This weekend, the Sharks will play against the Sluggers on July 14 followed by the Lady Strikers vs. the Diamond Dollz. On Saturday, July 15, the Diamond Dollz face the Lady Destroyers, and the Bulldogs go up against the Constructionairs. On July 21, it’s the Lady Strikers vs. Lady Destroyers and Bulldogs vs. Sluggers, and on July 22, the Diamond Dollz vs. Lady Strikers and Constructionairs vs. Sharks.

The final games for July will be played on July 28 with the Sluggers vs. Sharks and Lady Destroyers vs. Diamond Dollz; meanwhile, the Lady Strikers will play against the Lady Destroyers and the Bulldogs face the Sharks on July 29. All games begin at 8 p.m.

According to ASA President Eriker Albury, a church softball tournament is being planned for Emancipation Day, which is August 7.

