Unreliable Services; Paradise Lost

Dear Editor,

After seeing all the luxurious promotions for the Bahamas and expensive TV commercials, you would think there is a constant source of electricity and water available for Abaco and the Out-Islands, however, that is often not the case.

Guests coming to Treasure Cay and Green Turtle Cay watch the TV ads, check out the Bahamian Tourist websites and see “Paradise Offered.”

Ok, so it costs almost the same amount of money to fly Florida to the Bahamas as it does to fly Florida to Europe but it’s the “Bahamas”

Power outages in Treasure Cay and Green Turtle Cay, which we have often, also affect the water supply. Guests can sit in their hotel room, sometimes for several hours, sunburned and salty, waiting for the power to come on to run the AC and shower. The fun of the Bahamas wears off quickly.

Visitors head directly to the resort front desks to complain that for $250 to $350 a day for rooms, they should at least have electric and water. Not unreasonable.

We, the owners of the Out-Island resorts, continue to pay outrageous fees for these undependable services. Our complaints regarding those services most often go ignored.

I would like to request the cell number of an official from the Chamber of Commerce and the local BEC in Abaco. These outages have nothing to do with resort management nor do we know why the services have stopped. It makes sense to give the cell numbers of the officials to the guests and let BEC and Water and Sewage handle their angry complaints.

If you’re offering a service, you should take responsibility for that service. We could post these numbers in the rooms and rental homes.

If this constant interruption of electric and water services continues, it will be “Paradise Lost” for the Bahamas.

Chuck Bangert

Green Turtle Cay

