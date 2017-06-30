Thank You to Mr. Edison Key

Dear Editor,

We the people of Cherokee Township would like to thank Mr. Edison Key, former MP for South Abaco, for his continual contributions over the many years to the area.

As Local Government did not, and still does not have, enough money for special projects he continuously donated to fill the void.

For example he donated monies to repair the roads in Casuarina Point, monies for special projects including the firehouse in Bahama Palm Shores, monies to repair the boat ramp in Casuarina point and to repair and rebuild roads in Cherokee Sound plus donations to the new clinic in Cherokee among many other things.

The Township has benefited considerably from his generosity and we give him many thanks.

John H. Hudson. J.P.

Former Chairman, Councilor and Member for Cherokee Township

