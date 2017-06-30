Central Abaco Town Planning Approves $2.7 million

In a final session of the Central Abaco Town Planning Board, 17 building permit applications were approved with an estimated construction value of about $2.7 million dollars.

Five were of a residential nature in Dundas Town and Murphy Town, seven were residential in Marsh Harbour with a few being for additions to existing structures or fences.

Two residential applications were deferred for either further information or to resolve an apparent conflict.

Further applications must now await the appointment of a new Town Planning Board which may occur in late July or perhaps August. This will happen in three of Abaco’s district councils, South, Central and North, after the newly elected local government members are sworn in and meet to assume their responsibilities.

Abaco’s four other local government councils assume the responsibilities of the statutory boards and do not have separate boards. Three of these are Grand Cay, Moores Island and Green Turtle Cay representing a singular cay.

Hope Town is the fourth council but is unique as it represents the three island settlements of Guana Cay, Man O War Cay and Elbow Cay as well as 10 to 12 smaller but inhabited islands.

