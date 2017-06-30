Appreciation Night for BPS Firefighters Includes Darts and Pot Luck

On Saturday, June 10, 2017 the High Banks Fire House was the venue for a Darts Night to honour and show appreciation to the hardy volunteer firefighters who in recent weeks had worked hard overcoming the terrible fires which had plagued South Abaco.

The hardworking, dedicated and committed firefighters of Bahama Palm Shores and Casuarina Point spent several days and nights in mid-April fighting multiple fires which burned from just north of Bahama Palm Shores all the way to Crossing Rocks.

These fires also burned multiple acres in the settlement of Bahama Palm Shores both north and south putting many homes at peril. However, thanks to the work of these firefighters no homes were damaged.

On May 5 the High Banks Fire Department was also called upon to assist with fighting the fire in downtown Marsh Harbour.

The appreciation event took the form of a Darts Night since several of the firefighters enjoy the game of darts. Many residents of Bahama Palm Shores and Casuraina Point turned out to help celebrate and brought miscellaneous delicious dishes for a potluck supper.

Steven Chea, Firefighter from the Marsh Harbour Department who resides in Cherokee Sound, also came along to join in the fun. The event was organized by wife of High Banks Fire Chief, Lavonda Smith, wife of Deputy Fire Chief, Anita Knowles and supporter Lauren Riviere who said that everybody had worked hard to make the event a success.

High Banks has one fire truck and Casuarina Point actually has two but one is in need of repair so is currently not operational. John Roberts, Fire Chief for Casuarina Point lamented the fact that the departments are short of volunteers and that, unfortunately, they cannot get any young people to help.

Several friendly dart competitions were held and those who did not play enjoyed watching and partaking of the delicious food.

Altogether, it was a very pleasant appreciation evening for the volunteer firefighters who do so much to keep their communities safe.

