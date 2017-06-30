A Poem for BEC

In the darkness Abaconians fumble
Unable to see their way
Everyone knows BEC is in trouble
At least that is bright as day
Even though this is nothing new
Even though there is a lot at play
We should expect their words to be true
It shouldn’t have to be this way.
A/C, lights and burnt out fixtures
It’s all one aggravating mixture
Is there any hope they can fix her?
Or should we expect things to stay?
I understand the linemen are noble
And the workers earn their pay
But we must continue to be vocal
We must all shout out “Nay!”
I write this verse by candlelight
My appliances long dead
Nine hours doesn’t seem that long
Unless you’re trying to go to bed
Power outages and surges
It awakens violent urges
The island raises mournful dirges
The summer we all dread
But when the clinics are without power
And a patient comes through the door
It’s not so much a laughing matter
It really is quite poor
When the tourists all do vanish
Because they cannot stand the heat
Us poor souls will remain to languish
Our economy burnt in a heap
Another blackout and burnt up TV
Another bill that increases weekly
Another surge that makes you weepy
Do Better BEC