Home / Opinion / A Poem for BEC

A Poem for BEC

Bradley Albury 3 days ago Opinion Leave a comment 17 Views

In the darkness Abaconians fumble

Unable to see their way

Everyone knows BEC is in trouble

At least that is bright as day

 

Even though this is nothing new

Even though there is a lot at play

We should expect their words to be true

It shouldn’t have to be this way.

 

A/C, lights and burnt out fixtures

It’s all one aggravating mixture

Is there any hope they can fix her?

Or should we expect things to stay?

 

I understand the linemen are noble

And the workers earn their pay

But we must continue to be vocal

We must all shout out “Nay!”

 

I write this verse by candlelight

My appliances long dead

Nine hours doesn’t seem that long

Unless you’re trying to go to bed

 

Power outages and surges

It awakens violent urges

The island raises mournful dirges

The summer we all dread

 

But when the clinics are without power

And a patient comes through the door

It’s not so much a laughing matter

It really is quite poor

 

When the tourists all do vanish

Because they cannot stand the heat

Us poor souls will remain to languish

Our economy burnt in a heap

 

Another blackout and burnt up TV

Another bill that increases weekly

Another surge that makes you weepy

Do Better BEC

What Do You Think?

comments

Tags

About Bradley Albury

Bradley Albury
Editor-in-Chief of The Abaconian.

Check Also

Gardening with jack: Pineapples and July Gardening

If you are not growing vegetables right now try covering your garden with clear plastic sheeting. Keep the soil wet by folding back the sheeting and watering every week. This will keep weeds from growing and also help to reduce nematodes infestations.

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2017, All Rights Reserved