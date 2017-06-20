Power Outages Continue with No Clear Answers

After a “fault” resulted in an island wide power outage Abaconians were left in the dark for over 12 hours as they looked for answers and updates throughout the night.

Shortly before 8pm last night (June 19) many homes experienced a outage beginning with a sort of brown-out. Power was restored briefly after 9pm but an issue to the “control system at Wilson City Power Station” resulted in an extended outage which lasted for most until about 10am this morning.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) offered no updates through the evening, up til 10am this morning. In the meantime rumours abounded on social media of vehicle accidents damaging poles, low oil pressure and non-functioning generators.

At about 10am this morning BPL offered this press release: Bahamas Power & Light wishes to apologize to its customers in Abaco who are currently experiencing a power outage.

Yesterday evening at approximately 7:45, a fault occurred on the system resulting in an island wide power outage. Following full restoration of power an issue developed on the control system at Wilson City Power Station resulting in a further outage just after 11.00pm. Our technicians have been working along with external technical support since that time to resolve the issue.

We regret that the situation has led to the need for load shedding, however, BPL is working as quickly as possible to restore power to all customers and regrets any inconvenience caused.”

Central and South Abaco MP and Parliamentary Secretary James Albury, presently attending Parliament in Nassau, spoke concerning the power outage this morning.

Mr. Albury said “I share in your frustrations with ongoing issues in our reliability in power supply. We need not only short term but long term relief and solutions.”

“I am awaiting a reply from BEC/BPL management on how soon they are expecting to return to a state of normal and consistent operations and will update as soon as I have the information,” he added.

He said that “Moving forward I will address these concerns with the Minister responsible and stress that this is a major issue for our island that needs to be resolved as soon as possible.”

The Abaconian will seek further clarity on the outage and try to confirm the veracity of information concerning the condition of the generators at Wilson City.

