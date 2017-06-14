Marsh Harbour’s American Airlines Employees Earn Customer Cup

The American Airlines employees at Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour celebrated a customer service victory as the airline announced that they are among the top five international airports to be recognized with the Customer Cup for delivering outstanding customer service during the first quarter of 2017.

“The Customer Cup aims to build competition between airport teams who are focused on delivering an improved customer experience,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, American’s managing director for the Caribbean. “The customer experience is the foundation for building customer loyalty. Today we celebrate the achievements of the Marsh Harbour team for exceeding their performance goals by delivering an improved travel experience for our customers.”

Customer Cups are awarded every quarter and categorized by market size from largest stations to smallest stations, according to flight activity. The award recognizes airport teams for their performance in serving customers at the airport across five primary customer touch points: departure dependability, turn flight dependability, baggage performance, customer feedback, and overall airport satisfaction.

The Marsh Harbour team was awarded the Customer Cup for the very first time for exceeding performance in all five categories.

“Meeting and exceeding customer expectations is a challenging task and our team at Marsh Harbour airport has created just the right balance of teamwork, focus, commitment and attention to detail to ensure the customer experience is the best it can be,” said Caroline Hollingsworth, country manager, The Bahamas. “Winning the company’s coveted Customer Cup for the first time is an extraordinary tribute to the hard work and dedication of each team member in Marsh Harbour.”

Stations who win the Customer Cup honor quarterly earn their employees who contribute network bragging rights and a party in their honor for working hard to improve the airline’s customer service rankings.

