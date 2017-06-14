2017 Abaco Local Government Nominees

With local government election days away, we have sought to provide a complete listing of all nominees. Up to press time we were missing Cooper Town and Moors Island and we will seek to update the list online and via Facebook with all names as soon as possible.
While a number of polling areas have more nominees than seats available there are a few that don’t. In those instances voting is not necessary.
We can confirm that there will be no voting necessary due to either nominees numbering less than or equal to the amount of seats available for several townships, meaning those who nominated are considered unopposed and duly elected. These areas are:
Man-O-War Cay – Jeremy Sweeting and Arthur Elden
Cherokee – Vashti Albury, Michael Knowles and Michael Saunders
Casuarina Point – John Roberts
Bahama Palm Shores – Jacqueline Estevez
We will seek to confirm if there are any other polling areas or communities that do not require voting; otherwise be sure to take your time to get to know who is seeking to represent you and make your choice on June 22. Polls open at 8am and close at 6pm.
Persons on the register for the general elections are eligible to vote. Please ensure you have your voters card and/or passport when you enter the polling station.
Hope Town District Council
Guana Cay Nominees (one seat)
- Cheynea Turnquest
- Anthony Michael Roberts
- Theidra Gardiner
Man-O-War Nominees (three seats)
- Jeremy Sweeting
- Arthur Elden
Hope Town Nominees (three seats)
- Donald Carey
- Don Cash
- Junior Menard
- John Pinder
Central Abaco District Council
Marsh Harbour/Spring City Town Committee (four council seats)
Spring City Nominees (two seats)
- Colon Curry
- Masanetie Joseph
- Alexander Rolle
- Rohan Spicer
- Melinda Williams
Marsh Harbour Nominees (five seats)
- Glender Knowles
- Danny Sawyer
- Roscoe Thompson III
- Dale Hill
- Carl Archer
- George Knowles
- Dexter Russell
- Neulessa Major
- Henry Williams
- Nathaniel Williams
- Beverly Sawyer
Dundas Town – Town Committee (seven Seats) (three council seats)
- Kayla Wallace
- George Cornish
- Claire Basden
- Latora Burrows
- Faron Newbold
- Raquel Thurston
- Patrick Albury
- Paulette Arlene Nesbitt
- Marguerita Cornish
- Christine Bostwick
- Emilin Sawyer
- Cay Mills
- Stephen Knowles
- Augustine Williams
- Naason Sands
Murphy Town – Town Committee (seven seats) (three council seats)
- Matthew Taylor
- Derek Dawkins
- Paul Curry
- Marciano Akeem Williams
- Gilbert Davis
- McGarrett Simms
- Alonza Roberts
- Tristan Bootle
- Cubal Davis
- Khiry Swain
- Mark Anthony Douglas
- Michael Lundy
- Lloynard Russell
South Abaco District Council
Cherokee
- Vashti Albury
- Michael Knowles
- Michael Saunders
Casuarina Point
- John Roberts
Bahama Palm Shores
- Jacqueline Estevez
Crossing Rocks
- Israel Williams
- Arthur Williams
- Diana Bain
- Shevon Bain-Miller
- Trevor Williams
Sandy Point
- Arthur Lightbourne
- Laurentine Fox
- Stanley White
- Ian McKinney
- Shenique Bain
- Santinio Bain
- Annette Burrows
- Amelia Burrows
- Kenneth “Kenny” Darville
North Abaco District Council
Treasure Cay
- Neil Bootle
- Sirnardo C. W. Hart
- Stephanie Ingrid Hield
- Amanda Quinique Sawyer
- Zeldon Leroy Simmons
- Noel St. Claude
- Kelphene Thurston
Fire Road and Black Wood
- Esther Ann Laing
- Antonio Nixon
- Donniqua Erica Collie
- Deavalo Russell
- Felicia McIntosh
Cedar Harbour and Wood Cay
- Michelle Lorene McIntosh
- Denise Lashell Saunders-Rolle
Fox Town, Crown Haven and Mount Hope
- Leslie McIntosh
- Norwood McDermott Jr.
- Nadia S. Russell-Lewis
Green Turtle Cay
- Wade Cash
- Gregory Curry
- Ashrica Gardiner
- Kenvino Pedro Jones
- Mark Lowe Jr.
- Neil Laurence Lowe
- Giselle McIntosh
- Donald Outten
- Wayne Reckley
- Micheal Sawyer
Grand Cay
- Sheen Enis Saunders
- Mathine McIntosh
- McGarett Joe Russell
- Rosevelt Curry
- Oliver Cooper
- Malissa Cooper
- Verdell Grant