2017 Abaco Local Government Nominees

With local government election days away, we have sought to provide a complete listing of all nominees. Up to press time we were missing Cooper Town and Moors Island and we will seek to update the list online and via Facebook with all names as soon as possible.

While a number of polling areas have more nominees than seats available there are a few that don’t. In those instances voting is not necessary.

We can confirm that there will be no voting necessary due to either nominees numbering less than or equal to the amount of seats available for several townships, meaning those who nominated are considered unopposed and duly elected. These areas are:

Man-O-War Cay – Jeremy Sweeting and Arthur Elden

Cherokee – Vashti Albury, Michael Knowles and Michael Saunders

Casuarina Point – John Roberts

Bahama Palm Shores – Jacqueline Estevez

We will seek to confirm if there are any other polling areas or communities that do not require voting; otherwise be sure to take your time to get to know who is seeking to represent you and make your choice on June 22. Polls open at 8am and close at 6pm.

Persons on the register for the general elections are eligible to vote. Please ensure you have your voters card and/or passport when you enter the polling station.

Hope Town District Council

Guana Cay Nominees (one seat)

Cheynea Turnquest

Anthony Michael Roberts

Theidra Gardiner

Man-O-War Nominees (three seats)

Jeremy Sweeting

Arthur Elden

Hope Town Nominees (three seats)

Donald Carey

Don Cash

Junior Menard

John Pinder

Central Abaco District Council

Marsh Harbour/Spring City Town Committee (four council seats)

Spring City Nominees (two seats)

Colon Curry

Masanetie Joseph

Alexander Rolle

Rohan Spicer

Melinda Williams

Marsh Harbour Nominees (five seats)

Glender Knowles

Danny Sawyer

Roscoe Thompson III

Dale Hill

Carl Archer

George Knowles

Dexter Russell

Neulessa Major

Henry Williams

Nathaniel Williams

Beverly Sawyer

Dundas Town – Town Committee (seven Seats) (three council seats)

Kayla Wallace

George Cornish

Claire Basden

Latora Burrows

Faron Newbold

Raquel Thurston

Patrick Albury

Paulette Arlene Nesbitt

Marguerita Cornish

Christine Bostwick

Emilin Sawyer

Cay Mills

Stephen Knowles

Augustine Williams

Naason Sands

Murphy Town – Town Committee (seven seats) (three council seats)

Matthew Taylor

Derek Dawkins

Paul Curry

Marciano Akeem Williams

Gilbert Davis

McGarrett Simms

Alonza Roberts

Tristan Bootle

Cubal Davis

Khiry Swain

Mark Anthony Douglas

Michael Lundy

Lloynard Russell

South Abaco District Council

Cherokee

Vashti Albury

Michael Knowles

Michael Saunders

Casuarina Point

John Roberts

Bahama Palm Shores

Jacqueline Estevez

Crossing Rocks

Israel Williams

Arthur Williams

Diana Bain

Shevon Bain-Miller

Trevor Williams

Sandy Point

Arthur Lightbourne

Laurentine Fox

Stanley White

Ian McKinney

Shenique Bain

Santinio Bain

Annette Burrows

Amelia Burrows

Kenneth “Kenny” Darville

North Abaco District Council

Treasure Cay

Neil Bootle

Sirnardo C. W. Hart

Stephanie Ingrid Hield

Amanda Quinique Sawyer

Zeldon Leroy Simmons

Noel St. Claude

Kelphene Thurston

Fire Road and Black Wood

Esther Ann Laing

Antonio Nixon

Donniqua Erica Collie

Deavalo Russell

Felicia McIntosh

Cedar Harbour and Wood Cay

Michelle Lorene McIntosh

Denise Lashell Saunders-Rolle

Fox Town, Crown Haven and Mount Hope

Leslie McIntosh

Norwood McDermott Jr.

Nadia S. Russell-Lewis

Green Turtle Cay

Wade Cash

Gregory Curry

Ashrica Gardiner

Kenvino Pedro Jones

Mark Lowe Jr.

Neil Laurence Lowe

Giselle McIntosh

Donald Outten

Wayne Reckley

Micheal Sawyer

Grand Cay

Sheen Enis Saunders

Mathine McIntosh

McGarett Joe Russell

Rosevelt Curry

Oliver Cooper

Malissa Cooper

Verdell Grant

