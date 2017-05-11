Home / News / Local / Sandy Cay Reef Moorings Repaired
Photo via Friends of the Environment

On May 3, 2017 volunteers set out to Sandy Cay Reef to repair moorings. The project is a partnership between Friends of the Environment, The Bahamas National Trust  and other stakeholders in the Abaco community.

Moorings are used in the National parks, such as Sandy Cay Reef, to protect the fragile reef from anchor damage and allow boaters to tie up.

