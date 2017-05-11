Home / Lifestyles / Youth / Rotary Donates to Whale Camp
Rotary Club of Abaco presents a cheque to BMMRO for $1000 to go towards BMMRO’s annual Whale Camp. Left to right: Valerie Dean (RCOA President), Charlotte Dunn (BMMRO Board Executive), Mike Knowles (RCOA Pres. Elect.)

Rotary Donates to Whale Camp

Bradley Albury 1 day ago

The Rotary Club of Abaco made a donation to the Bahamas Marine Mammal Research Organization (BMMRO) for their annual youth Whale Camp. They made the donation at the beginning of May.

The Camp typically includes exposing students to all aspects of marine mammal science, such as scientific data collection, acoustic monitoring of a local population of Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) and photo-identification.

The Rotary Club of Abaco has contributed to BMMRO for several years. One of the Club’s civic focuses is youth and education.

BMMRO conducts Long-term studies that are critical to monitoring the health and status of marine mammal populations. Since 1991, BMMRO has compiled an unprecedented longitudinal dataset for cetaceans in the region which has become increasingly valuable to inform about the baseline ecology and conservation of some species both locally and globally.

BMMRO is stationed in Sandy Point Abaco.

