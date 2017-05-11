Abaco Rage Sailing Syndicate Brings the Boom to Exuma

The Abaco Rage Sailing Syndicate (ARSS) brought the National Family Island Regatta Championship back home to Abaco. Over four exciting days of sailing in Exuma, the ARSS crew piloted the C-Class “It Ain’t Right” and B-Class “Lonesome Dove” for a combined eight Top-2 finishes.

The 64th National Family Island Regatta was April 25-29, 2017. The Regatta was held in Elizabeth Harbour, George Town, Exuma.

Both boats came first in their category with 31 competitors in C-Class and 12 competitors in B-Class.

Skipper Jeff Gale described the last leg of the last race on “It Ain’t Right” as the “Most exciting of my 35 years of racing.” Gale was also named “Most Outstanding Skipper of the Regatta.”

ARSS intends to defend their title in the Long Island Regatta over the Labour Day holiday.

The Hon. Alfred Grey, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, said the Government has always seen regattas as very important to national development, and this year’s was no exception.

“I know some people would say that it is a small amount, but it is the greatest amount that the Government of The Bahamas has ever contributed to any single regatta.” Grey remarked.

$250,000 was injected into the 2017 National Family Island Regatta this year.

