Sweat it Out: But I Don’t Like That

We all know that to be healthier and lose weight we have to eat healthier. We should be eating more fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins. It’s a no brainer. At least, it should be.

But what happens when we don’t like those healthy foods?

I hear it all the time.

“I don’t like vegetables.”

“Whole grains don’t taste good.”

“I can’t stand fruit.”

“I cannot eat leftovers.”

We have our taste buds trained. They only like the foods we are used to eating. When we try something new our taste buds have to decide if they like it or not. So what happens when we don’t like it? Is that an excuse to not eat it?

You may have connected the dots from our last article. Not liking something is an excuse. And you will never reach your goals by making excuses.

In my opinion, not liking it is no excuse. We don’t necessarily like medicine, but we know we need to take it in order to heal. The concept is the same.

If you don’t like vegetables, keep trying them until you find something you like, or at least something you can stand. I’m going to be honest, I don’t like a lot of vegetables, but I eat them. I force myself to eat them. And in forcing, there are now vegetables I like that I never used to.

If you don’t like fruit, again, keep trying them until you can stand to eat them.

If you don’t like leftovers, just keep trying them. Find different ways to reheat them. Or make sure you have time to cook every meal. Do whatever you have to.

(Aside: You may wonder what leftovers have to do with anything. In the health world, there is something called meal planning. Where you prepare your healthy meals in advance and have them ready for the next few days. It’s done in cases where you’re too busy to cook each meal or want to avoid grabbing food from the nearest fast food restaurant.)

Whole grains. This is a tough one. I can understand why people are resistant at first. The texture is slightly different. Start by using gravy or cheese to help hide the texture. But in all honesty, if you continue eating it, you will begin to notice the difference less.

Above all, you have to give yourself time to adjust to liking some foods. Your taste buds have to be retrained. And that means that you won’t love everything you eat for a while. But it will get easier, and you will start to like the foods more.

It’s better to eat something healthy that you may not like as much than to eat something that is of no benefit to your body.

What Do You Think?