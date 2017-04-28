BTC Salutes Abaco ‘High Flyers’ in Customer Service

As BTC continues to transform to meet the ever changing communications needs of customers across the Bahamas, the company has continued to attract the best and brightest from communities across the Bahamas as well. BTC’s Northern Bahamas team is filled with competent, friendly and hard-working individuals, or High Flyers, who continue to provide top notch services to our many customers and as a company we continue to seek new ways to honor and celebrate their work.

One such individual is Ms. Priscilla Dawkins who has been a dedicated and passionate employee of BTC for more than two decades and currently serves as the Customer Service Supervisor for the Retail Store in Marsh Harbour Abaco.

Over the course of her 25-year career with the company, Ms. Dawkins has served in multiple departments; from Overseas to Sales, Customer Service and the Cashiers Department. Now, she is renowned as a Customer Service Expert in all areas of the retail space having worked on every Cay in Abaco.

True BTC’s mandate to connect customers on every island, rock and cay, Priscilla is well known to BTC’s customer base on Abaco and is dedicated to customizing plans to fit the personal needs and budget of every individual, all while donning her signature smile.

With years of on the job experience she has made a name for herself as the go-to person for questions and queries within the Abaco Enterprise and is constantly designing solutions geared at building long lasting relationships with both business and residential clients.

BTC’s High Flyers make it their mission to exceed the expectations of all our clients and Ms. Dawkins is not different. Her out of the box approach to Customer Service has made quite the impact on the quality of service and the customer experience.

