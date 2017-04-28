Home / Opinion / Birding with Charmaine: Vireos and Orioles
Baltimore Oriole

Birding with Charmaine: Vireos and Orioles

Charmaine Albury 6 days ago Opinion Leave a comment 8 Views

The Thick-billed Vireos is prevalent in Abaco. The Black-whiskered Vireo, the Yellow throated Vireo and the White-eyed Vireo are greater in number on Man-O-War this season compared to the past few seasons. A Red-eyed Vireo sighting was recorded as well.

*Thick-billed -Permanent Resident Breeds on Abaco – common

The black-whiskered Vireo

*Black-whiskered-Summer Resident Breeds on Abaco – common

*Yellow-throated-Winter Resident – Rare

*Red-eyed-Transient-Rare

*White-eyed-Winter Resident-Rare

 

Baltimore Orioles have been enjoying the sugar feeders since October. They seem to have a routine dinner plan, appearing daily, around the same time for their feeding.

We were very excited to have an Orchard Oriole visiting a private preserve this month!

*Baltimore Oriole – Winter Resident-Rare (they are on MOW every year almost daily in some places)

*Orchard Oriole – Transient -Reported Irregularly

The Orchard Oriole

