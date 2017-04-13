HTDC Hears BPL Redundancy Plans, Additional SD Plates and Over $8 Million in Construction

Members of the Hope Town District Council met on March 30, 2017. They were given an update on the Bahamas Power and Light’s submerged cable upgrade scheduled for June or July. Additional and heavier cables will be laid from Matt Lowe’s Cay to Elbow Cay and back to Crossing Beach. These cables will provide redundancy and be buried three feet under the sea bed to keep them out of reach of boat anchors. The Councilors were invited to accompany Clark Allen of BP&L the next day to traverse the routes by boat for a visual understanding of the route. Council members had no objections after hearing Mr. Allen’s presentation.

To ensure environmental acceptance, staff from Friends of the Environment and Bahamas National Trust were also invited for the boat trip. A public meeting is scheduled for April 6 in Hope Town for a similar presentation.

Councilors asked Mr. Allen about the 17 street lights requested in 2014 for Center Line Road. He recalled the request and thought the delay was due to Council’s reluctance to finance the lights.

Plans are underway to generate 15 – 20 additional parking spaces between the road and mangroves behind Hope Town School. This space can be gained without impacting the mangroves with any consequence. Although this is planned, actual construction depends on funding as it is a capital project.

Administrator Moss advised Council that additional self-drive plates may soon be made available and wanted quantities on plates needed. It was decided to ask for five plates for Guana Cay, 13 for Man-O-War and 25 for Elbow Cay. This allows for anticipated growth and expansion.

Ten applications for building permits were approved and summarized as follows:

$726,000 – Two Baker’s Bay resort infrastructure projects

$4,500,000 – Two residences within the Baker’s resort

$3,375,600 – Four residences within Hope Town district

$140,000 – Two ALIV cell towers

Total estimated value $8.68 million

What Do You Think?