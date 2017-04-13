Davis “Totally Impressed” with Mini-Hospital Ahead of April 19 Opening

The Deputy Prime Minister, Philip ‘Brave’ Davis inspected the Central Abaco Mini- Hospital as the final work is being completed for the anticipated opening on April 19.

Workers from the Public Hospital Authority were seen throughout the facility making final adjustments and putting finishing touches as Mr. Davis, accompanied by Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, North Abaco Member of Parliament Renardo Curry and PLP Central and South Abaco Candidate Eva Bain, took time to view the progress on the much delayed facility.

Mr. Davis said the facility has an impressive layout and is “a much needed intervention for health care in Abaco.”

“Sadly it took this long to be opened, but as you would be aware, there were many challenges that needed to be corrected and deficiencies to address.”

“They have been addressed and I am happy to say that I am told the place is ready to open for business,” and he added that “I am totally impressed with the facility.”

