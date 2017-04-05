Home / Featured / Town Planning Approves 20 Applications for $3.9 Million 
The Town Planning Board for Central Abaco which meets monthly to approve building plans had a full evening on March 27, 2017, when 21 applications were on the agenda with 20 approved for an estimated constructed value of $3.9 million. All but one were applications by Bahamians, and all were of a residential nature with one being for a motel on the S.C. Bootle Highway. Most were for residences, either single family, duplex or triplex units. A few were for additions, residential garages or walls.

This volume of applications for one month speaks well for Abaco’s growth with Bahamians and their bankers viewing the economy in a positive light.

