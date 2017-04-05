Royal Yacht Club Members Make Annual Donation to BASRA

Newly appointed Commodore Ray Meyer and Susan Harward of the Royal Marsh Harbour Yacht Club (RMHYC) met with Chris Prewitt of the Bahamas Air and Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) to present a cheque of $3,000 to him at Great Abaco Beach Resort on March 30.

As usual, Prewitt was thankful for the donation that aids them in carrying out the work that BASRA accomplishes in The Bahamas. He extended thanks to Meyer and Harward on behalf of BASRA.

During his remarks, Commodore Meyer said that the yacht club is happy to assist and make smaller donations to organizations that support boating in the Abacos. The RMHYC is a yacht club based in Marsh Harbour with a membership of about 600 members from the United States and Canada.

According to Commodore Meyer about 125 boats make their voyage to Abaco each season, and the members engage in many social activities while enjoying discounts at local restaurants and marinas in exchange for promotion on their Web site (http://rmhyc.com).

Commodore Meyer commended his colleagues who serve in the roles of social chairperson, membership, secretary and treasurer for the efficiency of the yacht club as well as the members for their generous contributions. RMHYC has also been responsible for building a dinghy dock and putting moorings in.

“This is a social organization, and we’re just a group of boaters who like to spend time together,” Commodore Meyer expressed. “It’s a sizeable group that’s invaluable to the boating community.”

What Do You Think?