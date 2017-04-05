Home / Featured / Pilot Club of Abaco Donates Lunches to Every Child Counts

Pilot Club of Abaco members visited Every Child Counts (ECC) on March 31. While there, the members distributed 30 meals to the staff and students of ECC as part of their month-long activities in observance of Brain-Related Disorders Month.

The members also presented a gift certificate from their Christmas raffle that was re-gifted to the school by Abaco Treasures to ECC Principal Lynn Major, one of the honourees. Major was grateful for the donation, and thanked the Pilots for their kind deed.

President Barbara Williams was accompanied by her husband Augustine Williams, Keora Archer, Margo Dean, Lorna Rolle and Aquilla Jones – who are all members of the Pilot Club.

Mrs. Williams said that their next project will be the distribution of food packages to elderly residents from Cedar Harbour to Crown Haven. The Pilot Club of Abaco recently completed the painting of houses as their project for Cooper’s Town. Another upcoming project is the Pilots’ Bingo Night scheduled for May 26 at Grill n’ Chill (opposite Oeisha’s Resort) in Sandy Point.

