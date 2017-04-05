700 Pot Plants Procured by Police

Police in Abaco discovered a large marijuana field on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Plans for 2017, shortly before 1:00pm, police in Abaco acting on information went to an area in Fox Town, Abaco, where they discovered a field of marijuana plants totaling (692) plants.

There were no arrest made in this matter and investigation is continuing.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING ANY CRIME, NO MATTER HOW SMALL OR SIGNIFICANT (THE TIP) MAY SEEM, IS URGED TO ANONYMOUSLY CONTACT THE POLICE AT 919 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 328-TIPS (8477) (NEW PROVIDENCE) OR 1-242-300-8476 (FAMILY ISLANDS)

