692 marijuana plants were discovered in a field near Fox Town.

700 Pot Plants Procured by Police

Police in Abaco discovered a large marijuana field on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Plans for 2017, shortly before 1:00pm, police in Abaco acting on information went to an area in Fox Town, Abaco, where they discovered a field of marijuana plants totaling (692) plants.

There were no arrest made in this matter and investigation is continuing.

