Stiff Winds and Competition for Homer Lowe Regatta

Press Release 6 days ago Sports, Featured Leave a comment 73 Views

The 26th Annual Homer Lowe Memorial Regatta was held March 25-26 in Hope Town, sponsored by the Abaco Rage Sailing Syndicate and Hope Town Junior Sailing. The event attracted 28 sailors from six different islands and cays, including Grand Bahama and New Providence.

Especially welcome from Nassau were Permanent Secretary Rena Glinton from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, and Sindy Gay, who heads the Regatta Desk at that ministry.

The regatta featured sunshine and very strong winds, both Saturday and Sunday, as racers in three classes battled for position in a series of six races. Awards were presented at the Hope Town Inn & Marina after Sunday’s races. Here are the first three places in each class:

 

Optis

ack Guinness with the Hugh Cottis Memorial Trophy for the Opti division.

1st – Jack Guinness, Hope Town, winner of the Hugh Cottis Memorial Trophy

2nd – Maison Koepke, Hope Town

3rd – Dawson Thompson, Hope Town

 

 

 

 

 

420’s

Blue Mertz (left) and Branden Sands with (right) with the prize for the 420 category. Branden also sailed with Rachel Sands.

1st – Branden Sands & Rachel Sands, Cherokee (alternate crew Blue Mertz, Scotland Cay)

2nd – Helena Wassitch & Max Wassitch, New Providence

3rd – Hugo Ahrbeck & Michael Sanchez, Grand Bahama

 

 

 

 

Sunfish (a fleet of 17)

Bradley Winslett (above right) being presented the Homer Lowe Memorial Trophy for the Sunfish division by Jimmie Lowe.

1st – Bradley Winslett, Man O’ War, winner of the Homer Lowe Memorial Trophy

2nd – Peter Vlasov, New Providence

3rd – Andrew Wilhoyte, Hope Town

 

Planning for next year’s Homer Lowe Regatta is already underway, as Hope Town plans to make this an annual event. For more information, email hopetownjuniorsailing@gmail.com.

