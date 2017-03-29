Stiff Winds and Competition for Homer Lowe Regatta

The 26th Annual Homer Lowe Memorial Regatta was held March 25-26 in Hope Town, sponsored by the Abaco Rage Sailing Syndicate and Hope Town Junior Sailing. The event attracted 28 sailors from six different islands and cays, including Grand Bahama and New Providence.

Especially welcome from Nassau were Permanent Secretary Rena Glinton from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, and Sindy Gay, who heads the Regatta Desk at that ministry.

The regatta featured sunshine and very strong winds, both Saturday and Sunday, as racers in three classes battled for position in a series of six races. Awards were presented at the Hope Town Inn & Marina after Sunday’s races. Here are the first three places in each class:

Optis

1st – Jack Guinness, Hope Town, winner of the Hugh Cottis Memorial Trophy

2nd – Maison Koepke, Hope Town

3rd – Dawson Thompson, Hope Town

420’s

1st – Branden Sands & Rachel Sands, Cherokee (alternate crew Blue Mertz, Scotland Cay)

2nd – Helena Wassitch & Max Wassitch, New Providence

3rd – Hugo Ahrbeck & Michael Sanchez, Grand Bahama

Sunfish (a fleet of 17)

1st – Bradley Winslett, Man O’ War, winner of the Homer Lowe Memorial Trophy

2nd – Peter Vlasov, New Providence

3rd – Andrew Wilhoyte, Hope Town

Planning for next year’s Homer Lowe Regatta is already underway, as Hope Town plans to make this an annual event. For more information, email hopetownjuniorsailing@gmail.com.

