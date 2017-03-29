Davis Endorses Curry as the “Man with a Vision” During North Abaco Event

By Bishop Ken Carroll

On the evening of Friday, March 10, 2017 supporters of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) gathered for a meet and greet, one of many community functions that have been held both recently and over the years.

Many residents assembled at the S.C. Bootle Ball Park in Cooper’s Town. Some traveled from as far as Sandy Point and the surrounding Cays and took the opportunity to speak with the North Abaco Member of Parliament, Renardo Curry.

The North Abaco MP addressed those in the park, explained that he was able to do many things that exemplified his vision for North Abaco and advocated that under the PLP, the government spent thousands of dollars annually to assist local government initiatives, granted scholarships, and assisted new businesses.

He went on to say that there is still much more work to be done and is asking North Abaco to give him a chance to continue what he has started.

Also in attendance for the occasion was the Hon. Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Works and Urban Development, who said that events like this are a great step toward community growth. He added that he is no stranger to Abaco, as he has a long history because he and the former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham, were law partners and he saw firsthand the development of North Abaco. He referenced the upcoming general election, saying they must remember that there is more work to be done. He urged people to put their “X” next to the man with vision for North Abaco who, he said, were Renardo Curry.

Eva Bain (PLP candidate for Central /South Abaco), was also on hand. She commended the event saying bridging gaps and building stronger communities is the way forward for the next level of growth.

